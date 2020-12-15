Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.91. Spark Networks shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 171,776 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter worth $213,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

