Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,941.86

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,941.86 and traded as high as $2,308.00. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) shares last traded at $2,284.00, with a volume of 892,186 shares changing hands.

ABF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Get Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,001.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,941.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.04 billion and a PE ratio of 39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

In related news, insider Michael McLintock acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,718 ($22.45) per share, with a total value of £154,620 ($202,012.02). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.22), for a total value of £79,276.50 ($103,575.25).

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.