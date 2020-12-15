PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $607.93

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $607.93 and traded as high as $617.68. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) shares last traded at $615.00, with a volume of 90,383 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 567.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 607.93. The company has a market capitalization of £421.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s payout ratio is 50.32%.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

