Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.97

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.97 and traded as high as $27.28. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 2,682 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $228.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.