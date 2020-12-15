BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.98

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.98 and traded as high as $43.51. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 4,087,189 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNP shares. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.48 ($53.51).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €38.81 and a 200-day moving average of €35.98.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

