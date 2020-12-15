DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $301.22

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $301.22 and traded as high as $372.20. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) shares last traded at $371.38, with a volume of 4,554,859 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 301.22.

About DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

