William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $196.43

William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $196.43 and traded as high as $269.60. William Hill plc (WMH.L) shares last traded at $269.00, with a volume of 3,492,060 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 189.57 ($2.48).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.43. The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

