Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.81

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $13.93. Carrefour SA (CA.PA) shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 3,009,481 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.59 ($19.52).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.77 and a 200-day moving average of €13.81.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

