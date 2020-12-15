WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,133.34

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,133.34 and traded as high as $1,606.00. WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) shares last traded at $1,539.00, with a volume of 743,502 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,350.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

Get WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) alerts:

In other WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total transaction of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2019, it operated 1,019 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.