Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,348.39

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,348.39 and traded as high as $2,600.00. Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) shares last traded at $2,510.00, with a volume of 10,417 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,415.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,348.39. The firm has a market cap of £764.46 million and a PE ratio of -66.58.

In other Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) news, insider Laurence Hollingworth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($29.14) per share, for a total transaction of £111,500 ($145,675.46). Also, insider Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70), for a total value of £23,500 ($30,702.90). Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,000 in the last 90 days.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

