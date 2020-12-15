Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,929.59

Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,929.59 and traded as high as $3,271.00. Schroders plc (SDR.L) shares last traded at $3,210.00, with a volume of 162,770 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price objective on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,737.40 ($35.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,005.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,929.59. The firm has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

