Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $246.40

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $246.40 and traded as high as $263.90. Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) shares last traded at $258.80, with a volume of 1,144,570 shares.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.40.

In other news, insider Mark Johnstone purchased 10,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £24,036.54 ($31,403.89).

About Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

