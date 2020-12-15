Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,054.95

Shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,054.95 and traded as high as $1,444.50. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) shares last traded at $1,416.00, with a volume of 1,936,821 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 926.67 ($12.11).

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,183.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,054.95. The company has a market cap of £14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.77.

About Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

