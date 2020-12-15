Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,054.95

Shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,054.95 and traded as high as $1,444.50. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) shares last traded at $1,416.00, with a volume of 1,936,821 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 926.67 ($12.11).

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,183.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,054.95. The company has a market cap of £14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.77.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

