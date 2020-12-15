Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.12

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.12 and traded as high as $183.50. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) shares last traded at $178.43, with a volume of 17,538,799 shares trading hands.

MRW has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $2.04. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson bought 29,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

