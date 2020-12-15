Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $283.99

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $283.99 and traded as high as $287.60. Aviva plc (AV.L) shares last traded at $287.60, with a volume of 7,280,407 shares.

AV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 369.82 ($4.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.99. The company has a market capitalization of £11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £6,786.08 ($8,866.06).

About Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

