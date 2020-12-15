Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,948.90

Shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,948.90 and traded as high as $2,459.50. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) shares last traded at $2,405.00, with a volume of 3,256,826 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,156.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,948.90. The company has a market cap of £33.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,295 ($12,143.98).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

