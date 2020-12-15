Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,457.34

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,457.34 and traded as high as $3,169.00. Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) shares last traded at $3,105.00, with a volume of 445,743 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,915 ($38.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,809.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,457.34.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

