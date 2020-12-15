Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.79

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.79 and traded as high as $37.88. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 374,090 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.79.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.89%.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

