Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.39. Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 30,431 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$125.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) alerts:

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etrion Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.