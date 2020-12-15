Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.78

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $16.95. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 306,770 shares trading hands.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.78.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

