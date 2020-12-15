Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.74. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 24,657 shares trading hands.

BNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$56.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.44.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

