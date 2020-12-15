EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.91. EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 84,523 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$163.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75. The company has a current ratio of 37.13, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.46.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$528,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$330,427.26.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ECO)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

