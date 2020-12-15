Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.96

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.96 and traded as high as $19.02. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 286,809 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on WJX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.96. The firm has a market cap of C$365.22 million and a PE ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$340.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

