Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $10.30. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 342,929 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$982.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$390.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

