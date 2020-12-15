TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.14. TVA Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$92.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.60.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.