Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.61

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.61 and traded as high as $25.35. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 271,207 shares trading hands.

INE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -42.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.57%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

