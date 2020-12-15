Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.52. Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 68,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,185.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$46.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

