Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.77

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.77 and traded as high as $42.20. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) shares last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 393,206 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.82.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.77.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

