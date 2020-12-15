Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOL. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 440,493 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. The business had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

