Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,617.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,825. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.