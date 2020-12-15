MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.88.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $423.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.78. MSCI has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $437.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

