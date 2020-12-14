Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $981,000 in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 746,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL opened at $58.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

