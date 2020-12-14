MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $175.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MKSI. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.18.

MKSI opened at $147.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.25. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

