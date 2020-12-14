Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $884,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $79,695,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

