Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $715,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $147.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.25. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $158.08. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.