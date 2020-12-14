Truist Financial Corp Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of FB Financial worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 130.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after buying an additional 583,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 836,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $33.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

