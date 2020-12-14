State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $281,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 142.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $37.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $10,818,995.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,497 shares of company stock valued at $16,434,801 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

