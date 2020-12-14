Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.93 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

