ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,028 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,686. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.