UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,509 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Integra LifeSciences worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $272,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $58.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

