CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CIT Group by 10,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

