Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 17.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 121,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Airlines by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in United Airlines by 10.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after buying an additional 50,386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 11.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after buying an additional 691,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $90.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

