State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,883 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,283.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 68.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 993,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 163,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,770,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after buying an additional 123,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $15.54 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

