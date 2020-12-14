ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 3,839 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of SJM opened at $115.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

