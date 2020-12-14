State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 466 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hasbro by 73.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

