Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $71,290,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after buying an additional 2,680,661 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,040,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.62.

SYF stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

