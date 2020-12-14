ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK opened at $86.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -411.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,530.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,848.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,685 shares of company stock valued at $38,188,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Truist increased their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.