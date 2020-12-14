W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

WRB stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

