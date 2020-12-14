Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 361 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $41.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

