Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,411 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,102,000 after acquiring an additional 866,401 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,982,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 579,970 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

WES stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $22.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

